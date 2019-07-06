What’s the safe way to get rid of your used fireworks?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) –

Firework sales are going up each year and more families are making the decision to put on their own show instead of paying to see them professionally.

- Advertisement -

The fireworks supermarket in Cleveland says that the heat has not stopped people from enjoying their product.

So how should you dispose of the extra fireworks? Daniel Mackey manages the fireworks stand and has some advice.

“Soak them in water, let them sit overnight before you ever throw them away. Never put them in the trash right after always have a bucket of water handy when you are shooting fireworks off that way you can pour a little over each one after they are done.”

Related Article: Neighborhood fireworks blamed for house fire

Mackey also says that it is a great idea to have a safe word like “BRACE” when shooting fireworks around a crowd.