Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity Ahead With A Few Cooling Storms As Well!



It will stay warm and muggy this morning with lows in the low 70’s along with some patchy fog, especially in our northern counties.

Hot and humid again for Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 92 with a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms moving through. Some of those storms could linger into the night.

Hot and humid again for Saturday with only spotty late storms and highs near 94. Scattered showers and storms will be more likely or Sunday with more clouds and highs closer to 90.

The forecast is looking a little drier and hotter for the first half of next week with highs well into the 90’s and that heat index once near 100. Above normal temperatures will continue for the next 7 Days.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for the first few days of July.

