Philadelphia gets Patti LaBelle’s name wrong on street signs

Philadelphia honored singer Patti LaBelle with her very own street earlier this week. Unfortunately, the signs didn’t get her name right.

The city’s Streets Department didn’t capitalize the “b” in the legendary soul singer’s last name on the signs that were put up before Tuesday’s ceremony on Broad Street. A stretch between Locust and Spruce streets was renamed “Patti LaBelle Way” in honor of the Philadelphia native.

- Advertisement -

A worker hangs a sign honoring singer Patti LaBelle on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

City spokeswoman Deana Gamble told The Philadelphia Inquirer the city is aware of the error and plans to install signs with the correct capitalization next week. A sign that LaBelle autographed and held during the ceremony had the correct spelling.

Trending News

She thanked all the fans who came out to the ceremony and reminisced about her parents walking down that very stretch of Broad, CBS Philadelphia reported.

“I never thought I would feel this way, this is the best I’ve felt since I gave birth to my Zuri, my son,” LaBelle said. “It’s all this love, it’s like so much honesty. People are honest and so many people say, ‘Patti, you should have gotten it a long time ago.’ I say ‘No I shouldn’t have, I should have gotten it now, now’s my time to get it.”

Sometimes referred to as the “Godmother of Soul,” LaBelle has won two Grammy Awards. She’s now branched out from singing with a successful line of cakes and pies.