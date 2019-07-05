Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – July 5, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga this weekend.
If you’re not ready to stop celebrating the Fourth of July just yet, you’re in luck.
The Chattanooga Lookouts are taking on the Jackson Generals again on Friday night, and there will be fireworks after the game.
It’s already underway at AT&T Field.
A classic musical is coming to the Signal Mountain Playhouse this month.
The opening night for Annie is on Friday.
The show starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays this July.
Get ready for a two-hour adrenaline rush at the Back N Black: The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band’s concert Saturday night.
They’ll be playing all the hits, including Highway to Hell, and of course, Back in Black.
The show starts at 9 p.m. at the Songbirds South Stage.
If you’ve see the Disney film “Wreck-It Ralph,” you’ll want to be at Coolidge Park Saturday night to see the sequel at Movies in the Park.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be showing at 9 p.m., or after sundown.
Different movies will b playing there every Saturday night in July.