Cleveland CBD store owner wants thousands of dollars of stolen products back, forgives culprit

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – It happened early Wednesday.

The Bienestar CBD storefront window was smashed in.

- Advertisement -

And, security cameras caught a person in the act of gathering and putting several CBD products in a bag.

“I was mad, distraught, seeing all the hard work that we put in here. It’s my own money going into this store and a lot of sweat equity,” store co-owner Shawn Stascheit said.

Stascheit said the culprit went behind the counter to one of the cases before exiting back through the broken window.

Within 30 seconds, Stascheit estimated that they stole over $5,000 worth of CBD products.

“In the case there’s Terpy J’s that’s a certain type of pre-rolled, Moonrock is the flower, but it’s much higher CBD content than your normal flower,”Stascheit said. “It’s hard to get, hard to find.”

The store is one of a few in Cleveland that sells CBD products.

And, it’s specialty goods could be a reason why the store was broken into.

“They didn’t mess with the cash register or any of the other products. All I know is the street value on that would be a lot more than what we sell it for in here,” Stascheit said.

Stascheit said it still hurts, but he’s forgiven the person who broke in and is willing to help that person if they turn themselves in.

“Initially I was mad, but I forgive the person, just want the stuff found, and I don’t want it to happen to any other local store owners. I know how hard it is for a small business to get started and then something like this to set them back. It’s very hard on everybody, family, friends,” Stascheit said.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Cleveland Police Department, (423) 476-7511.