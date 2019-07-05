Lookouts Fall to Jackson 8-4

(lookouts.com) Chattanooga fell in game two of the series as the Generals got out in front and never looked back, defeating the Lookouts 8-4.

Top Reds pitching prospect, Tony Santillan, made his first start back from the injured list, as it wasn’t his night. Santillan only went two innings deep, allowing four earned, on three hits, as he was hit with his sixth loss of the year.

- Advertisement -

Gavin LaValley crushed his fifth home run of the year in the third inning, as he went 3-for-3, with an RBI and run scored.

Jackson got to work fast at the plate, as they scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, and then tacked on another go to up 5-2 through the first three frames.

Jose Siri got the Lookouts on the board in the first with an RBI double scoring Taylor Trammell.

Chattanooga tacked on runners in the late innings, nabbing a pair of runs in the ninth thanks to a Calten Daal single and a Mitch Nay HBP.

But the magic fell short, as Ibandel Isabel struck out with the bases full of Lookouts to close it out.