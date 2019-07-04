Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity For Independence Day, Then A Few Storms Later!



Expect fair skies and mainly dry weather through the morning. It will stay warm and muggy with lows in the low 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Partly cloudy, hot, and humid for your 4th of July with highs back in the low 90’s. A few isolated showers and storms will pop up most likely for the afternoon and evening hours. Any showers will diminish later on tonight with some lingering clouds and lows only in the low 70’s.

Expect a few more scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms for Friday and the upcoming weekend, along with normal temperatures for the first week of July, as highs will be closer to 90 and lows in the low 70’s. Looking a little drier and hotter for the first half of next week with highs well into the 90’s.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for the first few days of July.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.