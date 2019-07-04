Stabbing leaves several injured at Virginia plasma center

One suspect is in custody after a stabbing left several people injured at a plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia, officials said. Police chief Kenneth Miller said the stabbing happened inside the Octapharma Plasma center, CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR reported.

The suspect used a “cutting instrument” to injure the victims shortly after 4:40 p.m., according to officials.

Detectives are interviewing several people at the scene and continuing to investigate the incident. Medical officials told WTVR that three people were transported to a nearby hospital, two of whom are in fair-to-good condition. One male patient, who was in critical condition, was transferred to another hospital.

People leaving the plasma center who appeared to work there said they couldn’t discuss the incident with WTVR due to company policy.

This image shows the scene where several people were injured in Petersburg, Virginia. WTVR

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.