Powerful earthquake strikes Southern California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday, officials said. The quake hit the Kern County community of Searles Valley, about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. PT. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.

No injuries were immediately reported Thursday, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. They said buildings and roads “sustained varying degrees of damage.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage. “This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared,” the department tweeted.

