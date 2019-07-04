Miami Dolphins player loses arm in car crash

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, 22, suffered multiple injuries in a car accident early Thursday that required his left arm to be amputated at the scene. Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed on Twitter that his client suffered multiple injuries in the car accident, including losing his arm.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami, according to the Associated Press.

The Miami Dolphins said in a statement, “We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.” According to the Miami Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins claimed Norton off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad late last year, and placed the 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman on the 53-man roster.

Norton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft. He didn’t play in an NFL game last season but spent the year on the Panther’s practice squad. Norton played three standout years on the University of Miami Hurricanes football team, where he recorded 85 tackles, 5 sacks, and 18 tackles for a loss.

This is a 2019 photo of Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of Tuesday, April 16, 2019 when this image was taken. / AP