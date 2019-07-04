Lookouts Enjoy Home Run Fireworks on the Fourth

(lookouts.com) Fireworks weren’t the only thing being launched on Independence Day, as Chattanooga homered four different times against Jackson.

Southpaw Scott Moss left AT&T Field last Saturday with a win, and he did the same thing tonight picking back up where he left off. Moss earned his sixth win of the year, tossing six quality innings, allowing one earned, on eight hits, while fanning seven.

- Advertisement -

The Generals hit the ground running grabbing a run in the first, as Pavin Smith collected an RBI single.

After that it was all Lookouts, as Jose Siri and Mitch Nay blasted back to back homeruns to go up 3-1 in the bottom of the inning.

Then in the second inning, catcher Chris Okey also got in on the home run parade in the second, blasting his fifth homer of the year to extend the Chattanooga lead to 4-1.

The Lookouts bullpen was unstoppable tonight, pitching scoreless innings holding the Jackson bats hostage.

Chattanooga added an insurance run in the eighth inning, thanks to SS Alfredo Rodriguezblasting his first homer of the year, to take the Chattanooga lead to 5-2.

LHP Juan Martinez closed out the ninth inning with ease, earning his fifth save of the year.