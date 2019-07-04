Former Lady Vol Kara Lawson Ready to Tackle Life as a Female NBA Coach

Former Lady Vol standout Kara Lawson made history this summer. She was hired as the first female coach in Boston Celtics history. Lawson is now the fourth women’s assistant in the NBA. While it’s nice breaking gender barriers, Lawson says that recognition takes a back seat to her job on the court.

Said Lawson:”Being the first to do something is great. I want to be the best, and I don’t want to be the best of my gender, I want to be the best for the league. Obviously that’s easy to say when you’re on your fifth day. Right? I’ve got a lot to learn, and I’ve got a steep mountain to climb. Every time somebody talks about me, I don’t want it to be about my gender at least when it comes in the confines of the competitive environment.”