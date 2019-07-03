Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 3rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity On The Way, Then A Few Storms Later!



Expect fair skies to continue through the night morning. it will stay quite warm and muggy with lows only 70-74.

For this afternoon: Quite hot and humid again for Wednesday with highs back in the low & possibly mid 90’s. The heat index will be hotter, well into the upper 90’s. A few spotty storms will pop up and continue through the early evening hours.

Fourth of July : A few more isolated afternoon and evening storms a little more likely for Independence Day, Thursday. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 92 and lows in the low 70’s.

Expect slightly higher rain chances for Friday and the upcoming weekend, along with normal temperatures for the first week of July, as highs will be closer to 90 and lows in the low 70’s. More typical summer weather is forecast to start next week.

90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for the first few days of July.

