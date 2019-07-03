Walker County man accused of sexually abusing juvenile female

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A 57-year old Rossville man now faces three child sex abuse charges.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Wayne Bennett has been arrested and booked at the county jail on three felony warrants.

They charge him with Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation and Aggravated Sodomy.

Bennett stands accused of sexually abusing a juvenile female during the years of 2015 and 2016.

He’s being held without bond at the Walker County Detention Center until a hearing takes place in Superior Court.