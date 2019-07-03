‘Pops on the River’ draws crowd to Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of people gathered Coolidge Park for the annual “Pops on the River” event on Wednesday.

It takes place every year right before Independence Day and in celebration of the Fourth.

The free event included entertainment, music, food, and fireworks.

The patriotic party brought in many families.

Some who started setting up their lawn chairs as early as two.

For some groups, going to this red, white, and blue affair every year has become a tradition.

One family told us that they have been going every year for at least 10 years.

And, they always set up in the same spot.

For others, like 9-year-old Addison Sota and her family, it was their first time.

The evening wrapped up with the fireworks display.