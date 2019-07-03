Mom To Mom – Easy to Fix Shrimp Boiled Packets for 4th of July

We’ve got a beautiful 4th of July recipe that the kiddos can get it involved in as well. You can make all the components and let them kind of assemble their own sort of shrimp boiled packets.

Peel the shrimp, leaving the tails onto presentation. Remove the husk and silk from the corn cobs, and dice into about four spices each. Cube the potatoes and bring a pot of water to boil. Boil those potatoes for about five minutes until fork tender and set aside. Thinly slice the garlic and remove the sausage from his casing.

Take two large rectangles of foil and evenly divide the ingredients, layering potatoes, corn, garlic, shrimp, and sausage. Season it all up with Celtic salt and a little bit of Cajun seasoning. Drizzle each pack it with olive oil, and add a little pat of Kerrygold butter right on top. Fold the foil over to create an airtight packet, place on a baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes until the shrimp are cooked through and the potatoes and corn are tender. So it’s all the flavors of the shrimp boil with like almost no effort. You can see the shrimp’s all nice and cooked. The corn’s all soft and tender.

