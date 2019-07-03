Lookout Creek signs go up after viral video on Facebook

DADE COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office has now posted signs along Lookout creek closing those recreation areas at dusk.
That’s after cell phone video of a beating there was recently shared on Facebook.
The signs say “day use only, violators will be prosecuted.”
The Facebook video shows a man hitting another man in the face multiple times.
The incident happened at Lookout Creek at Sells Lane.
The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says they’re still investigating the fight, and who was involved.
(Photo Courtesy: Dade County Sheriff’s Office)