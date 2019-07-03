Finley Stadium to Host NPSL Southeast Playoffs

(chattanoogafc.com) – Chattanooga Football Club is excited to announce that the 2019 NPSL Southeast Conference playoffs will be played in Finley Stadium. The top four teams – Chattanooga FC, Greenville FC, Asheville City SC, and Inter Nashville FC – have now clinched conference semifinal berths. The four clubs will play in the semifinal matches on July 12th at 4:30 and 7:30 PM. Chattanooga FC will play in Friday’s 7:30 PM semifinal match. The winners of the semifinal matches will play in the conference championship match on July 13th at 7:30 PM.

Matches will be played at these times:

– Semi-final #1 on Friday, July 12 at 4:30 PM

– Semi-final # 2 on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM

– Championship on Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 PM

Ticket options are below:

FRIDAY ADMISSION: $10 pre-sale/$12 day-of for both semifinals on Friday (one ticket is good for both games)

WEEKEND PASS: $15 for both semifinals and the championship (one ticket is good for all three games)

SATURDAY ADMISSION: $10 pre-sale/$12 day-of for a single ticket to championship game

Gates open on Friday at 4:00 PM, gates open on Saturday at 6:00 PM. Kids age 6 years old and under free. Please note that Finley Stadium has a clear bag policy and other policies in effect, click here to view the Finley Stadium clear bag policy.

If you have questions about ticketing, please contact us at ticketing@chattanoogafc.com or (423) 708-GOAL. You may also visit the Will Call tent located outside the First Tennessee Pavilion on match day if you have any questions.