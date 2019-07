CLEVELAND, (TENN)- A local Cleveland CBD STORE closed on Wednesday because it was robbed around four in the morning Wednesday.

The Owner of Bienestar Hemp says the surveillance video shows a male robber approximately six feet tall and robbed the store in a blazer.

- Advertisement -

It’s estimated that he cost the store five thousand dollars in damage and stolen CBD products.

Anyone with any information should call Cleveland Police (423) 476-7511.