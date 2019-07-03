CFC Will Host NPSL Southeast Conference Playoffs at Fort Finley

(chattanoogafc.com) Chattanooga, TN (July 2)- Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that the 2019 NPSL Southeast Conference playoffs will be played in Finley Stadium. The top four teams – Chattanooga FC, Greenville FC, Asheville City SC, and Inter Nashville FC – have now clinched conference semifinal berths. The four clubs will play in the semifinal matches on July 12th at 4:30 and 7:30 PM and then the winners will play in the final match on July 13th at 7:30 PM.

- Advertisement -

“This is a great showcase for NPSL soccer right here in Chattanooga,” said Sheldon Grizzle, President, Chattanooga FC. “Finley Stadium is such a great venue and the teams around the conference have always appreciated the support for soccer in Chattanooga. We hope to see a lot of Chattanoogans out at Finley to watch one of the four teams hoist the conference trophy over their heads.”

The NPSL season is winding down, but there are still five conference games left to play this week, and each match has an impact in playoff seeding. Chattanooga FC currently holds the top spot in the conference with a 6-1-1 overall record and a 2.375 points per game (PPG) average. Greenville FC is in second place (4-1-4, 1.778 PPG) followed by Inter Nashville (4-3-1, 1.625 PPG) and Asheville City SC (4-3-2, 1.556 PPG). Georgia Revolution and Atlanta SC round out the conference.

The seeding for the playoffs will be a traditional bracket with the #1 seed playing the #4 and #2 seed playing #3 in the semifinals. The playoffs are single elimination, and the winners of the first two matches will face each other the next day in the NPSL Southeast Conference Final.