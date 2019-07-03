18-wheeler plunges off Houston bridge; driver dies during rescue

The driver steered into a barrier and crashed, falling upside down onto an industrial facility below. The trucker initially survived, but was pinned in the wreckage. Police said he later died during a rescue attempt.
Police said the driver who allegedly caused the deadly crash stayed at the scene.
KHOU reports online records show the facility that was struck is Huntsman International, a chemical manufacturing business. But police said no hazardous chemicals were leaked. The truck was also not carrying toxic substances.
Traffic cameras show part of the bridge’s barrier is missing. Police expect the freeway to remain at least partially closed for at least two days.