Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – July 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity On The Way For The First Week Of July!



Fair skies will continue through the morning. It will stay quite warm and muggy with lows only in the lower & middle 70’s.

- Advertisement -

Lots of morning sunshine will quickly heat us again for Tuesday. Highs 92-94, with feels – like temperatures again around 100 in several areas, so stay cool and hydrated. Only stray showers and storms possible but most of us will stay dry.

Quite hot and humid again for Wednesday with highs back in the low 90’s. A few spotty storms possible but once again, most of us will stay dry. Widely scattered afternoon and evening storms a little more likely for Independence Day Thursday with highs near 92 and lows in the low 70’s.

Expect slightly higher rain chances for Friday and the upcoming weekend, along with normal temperatures for the first week of July, as highs will still be at 90 or above. 90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for the first few days of July.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.