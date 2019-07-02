Volkswagen recalls Passats and Atlas models made in Chattanooga

And it’s a big one.

In all, more than 660,000 Passat sedans (2012-20) and Atlas SUVs (2018-19) are affected.

The problem is with the headlights.

But law, the lights are set at the plant and then an “aim adjuster” is put on them to keep individuals from resetting the horizontal aim themselves.

However, the part was not put into these vehicles at the plant.

It is against the law for drivers to reset the horizontal aim.

Volkswagen doesn’t have a permanent fix yet, but dealers will block the adjuster.

Not all of the vehicles made then are included, but it is difficult to find out if your vehicle is included.

So wait for the dealer notifications that should come out beginning on July 10th.