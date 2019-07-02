Rhea County church sells fireworks as a fundraiser

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — People in Rhea County are buying fireworks and supporting a good cause.

Corbin Kelley is on the search for fireworks.

“It has a bunch of different stuff. It has smoke balls, smoke grenades,” Kelley said.

The tent in Rhea County is all part of a fundraiser. Mike Grace, the pastor of Pentecostal Worship Center, says money raised goes back to the church. It helps with camps for kids, community suppers and mission trips.

“We have a lot of people that are repeat customers that only come here because of what we do. They like to see their money going for a good cause and it does. We like for them to come back and so many of them just continue year after year coming to see us,” Pastor Grace said.

Customers, like Bradley Scarbrough, say they enjoy coming here.

“I love giving back to the community. We are good friends with the owner of the tent. We enjoy that it is helping out a church, helping a local church,” Scarbrough said.

Kelley is anxious to go back home and test out his fireworks.

“I just play with them and see what they do. I usually come here and get different stuff every time,” he said.

The church group will be selling fireworks through the fourth of July.