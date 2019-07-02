Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The ability to bend the soccer ball always looks cool, but it’s also an important part of the game according to Chattanooga Red Wolves coach Tim Hankinson.
Said Hankinson:”It goes back to ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ right. That’s how big a tool that is. They make a movie out of it. A lot of our corner kicks are built that way where we want to bend it in towards the goal keeper putting a lot of pressure on him. We basically go crashing in after it.”
Said midfielder Ami Pineda:”The goal keeper especially like on a close free kick to the goal. They think it’s coming their way, and it’s just like slowly getting out of the way. I think it’s obviously really important because they misjudge the ball.”
So how do you bend it?
Said Pineda:”If you want to take more bend, you kind of hit it here. More like in the middle of the ball. But if you want it to bend more, I just hit it out wider. I just like kind of like across the ball like this.”
Said Hankinson:”The feet of a soccer player is like a bag of golf clubs. You need a lot of different ways that you can put spins on balls to make sure they don’t run away. Bending balls around opponents. So all of those things. Chipping into a spot. All of those tools are a necessity.”
Hankinson says guys that can spin it and bend it are dangerous.
Said Hankinson:”As a coach you sweat a little bit when you know the other team has got a specialist like that because you don’t want to give up fouls near the box because the wall is not going to stop it.”
Red Wolves Can Send it and Bend it or Spin It and Win It
