Former Baylor Swimmer Trey Freeman Competing in World University Games

(press release) NAPLES, ITALY– Baylor School alumni and current University of Florida Gator, Trey Freeman will represent Team USA and compete in the 2019 World University Games. The 2019 World University Games will be held July 4-10 in Naples, Italy. Freeman is currently a rising sophomore swimming at the University of Florida. He will compete in the 200-meter freestyle (July 5), 400-meter freestyle (July 4), and the 4×200 freestyle relay (July 7) events at the World University Games.

Freeman earned a spot on the Team USA with his performance at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships last summer. He claimed fifth overall in the 400-meter freestyle in a time of 3:49.90. In the morning prelims session, Freeman swam to a personal best time of 3:49.02 which earned him a spot in the championship final.

- Advertisement -

Fifty-two athletes from seventeen different college programs are represented on the 2019 World University Games roster.