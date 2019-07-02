Electric scooter roadblock in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – While dockless e-scooters like Lime are growing in popularity, the small shared vehicles are causing problems for many cities.

On Tuesday, Chattanooga City Council Members unanimously passed on the first reading, an ordinance to temporarily stop the use of rental e-scooters.

“With the July 1 state law that went into effect yesterday, electric scooters are now classified as bicycles, so you could potentially drop them on our city streets right now and I think that’s the importance of the timing of us asking our council members to support in a pause,” District 4 Councilman Darrin Ledford said.

It’s a six month moratorium on dockless small vehicles and systems.

Violating it could mean a fine starting at 50 dollars.

“So the moratorium bans a type of business not just the e-scooters. It states e-scooters, but in effect, a reputable, responsible, company isn’t going to try to put scooters in that is prohibiting them or else you’d see them here already,” District 3 Councilman Ken Smith said.

Cities across the state have dealt with their share of problems with these scooters.

From problems with dumping, to safety.

A man was killed riding one in Nashville.

“It could cost you your life. How’s that for business,” Councilman Ledford said.

“Safety is the main thing that I’m concerned about, but it’s not just safety while you’re on them. The way that scooters are being littered throughout city streets all over the country it creates a problem for our disabled population being able to make their way down a sidewalk,” Councilman Smith said.

A moratorium gives council members time to figure out if and how they want to move forward with scooters.

“This is one of those things that I expect the change to really begin with the scooter companies not necessarily something that we’re gonna have to do and if they don’t take those steps to ensure better safety, then we don’t have to allow them at all,” Councilman Smith said.

The moratorium ordinance will have to pass city council one more time before it takes effect.

Council members are set to take the final vote next Tuesday.