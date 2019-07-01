Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – July 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity On The Way As Begin A Brand New Month !



Clear skies to begin the day along with muggy conditions. Lows between 67 & 73 in most areas.

- Advertisement -

July starts out with temperatures in the mid 90s and with lots of humidity. Actual air temperatures in the mid 90’s, and we will see heat index levels nearing 100s. Monday night, fair & muggy conditions with lows again between 67 & 73.

Tuesday afternoon, more of the same. Plenty of heat, plenty of humidity, with highs in the mid 90’s, with feels – like temperatures again nearing 100 here in the city itself.

A few isolated afternoon storms will pop up by Wednesday, with scattered late day storms a little more likely for Independence Day, Thursday with highs a little closer to 90 and lows in the low 70’s.

Expect slightly higher rain chances for the upcoming weekend, along with slightly cooler temps. “Slightly cooler” is a relative term, as highs will still be at 90 or above. 90 & 69 are our typical highs and lows for the first few days of July.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.