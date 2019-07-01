Officials confirm death of Honduran man in ICE custody

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed on Monday the death of a 30-year-old Honduran man while in the agency’s custody. Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres died June 30 after being found unresponsive at the Houston Contract Detention Facility.

“Attempts by medical personnel… to revive Balderramos-Torres were unsuccessful,” ICE said in a statement. “EMS immediately transferred him to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital; MHNH medical staff pronounced him deceased on June 30 at 6:45 a.m.” He is the 6th person to die in ICE custody since Oct. 1, 2018.

A spokesperson for MHNH told CBS News that they were unable to provide further information.

Trending News

- Advertisement -

It’s unclear what caused Balderramos-Torres’ death or whether he had any health problems that may have played a contributing factor. In a statement to CBS News, ICE maintained that “comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment detainees arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay.”

“All ICE detainees receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to daily sick call and 24-hour emergency care,” the agency added.

Balderramos-Torres had thrice tried to enter the U.S. His first attempt came in 2013, according to ICE and he was “processed as an expedited removal and removed to Honduras.”

He was deported to Mexico on May 17, 2019 as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols known as the controversial “remain in Mexico” policy. His removal came after Balderramos-Torres interacted with Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas. Balderramos-Torres again entered the U.S. 10 days later and was detained following a routine traffic stop on May 27. He was then transferred to ICE custody on June 6.