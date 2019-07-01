Lookouts Mitch Nay Named Southern League Player of the Week

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Southern League has announced that Lookouts hitter Mitch Nay has been named the Southern League Player of the Week (6/20-6/30).

Since the start of the second half Nay has been red hot, collecting 19 hits in 11 games with four homers and 16 RBIs. His 19 hits and 16 RBIs are the most in Double-A during that span. Nay is now leading the league in slugging (.562) and OPS (.931). Along with slugging and OPS, he also leads the team in batting average (.309), doubles (15), and on-base percentage (.369).

- Advertisement -

The third baseman kicked off the second half of the season with a bang, knocking in a season-high four RBIs. Five days later, Nay matched that total by smacking two homers and once again driving in four runs. Nay has now matched his career high in homers and is only 14 RBIs away from surpassing his career best RBI total.