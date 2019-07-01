CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Linda Darden created leaders, and helped shape young minds during her years as an educator here in Hamilton County

She worked at Hixson High School, Dalewood Middle School, and at Ivy Academy.

Darden passed away earlier this year.

But her friends and colleagues came together recently to remember all that she has done.

Tiffany Williams was the coordinator for the May event celebrating her life, and work.

“Miss Linda J. Darden meant so many things to so many people. And her passing just caught everyone by surprise. So we wanted to take our time to show some appreciation, even in her absence, to let her know how much she meant to so many people.”

Williams says Darden’s work, and dedication impacted students, parents, teachers and educators all across the state.

After Darden retired, she went back into the education world at Ivy Academy.

Her sister, Annie Darden, says she loved making a difference in the lives of children.

“She was all about learning. She was a no-nonsense person. Learning was her passion, and that’s what she did, and she did it well.”