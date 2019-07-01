Janet Hinds denies drinking alcohol at bond hearing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The woman accused of running over and killing a Chattanooga Police officer was back in court Monday morning.

The court is reconsidering the bond for suspect Janet Hinds after a drug test came back positive for alcohol.

She is required to take the test as part of her bond that released her from jail until the trial.

A court officer testified that she failed to call about one of her tests, and when she took it, it came back positive for alcohol.

She testified that she simply forgot to call.

And she denies drinking anything.

The judge decided to continue the hearing next week, at which time he will decide on whether to extend her bond.

Until then, she remains in custody.