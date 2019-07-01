Grundy School Board Member arrested on domestic assault charge

COALMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County Herald reports that a school board member was arrested Sunday night for Domestic Assault.

And it isn’t the first time.

The arrest report says Mike Yates got into a fight with his wife at their home.

Deputies found Yates had a scuff on his forehead, but his wife had a bruised and swelling left eye.

She was checked out at the hospital and told officers she wanted to press charges against her husband.

The paper reports that Yates was charged with assault four years ago against his wife.

He resigned from the school board over that, but was re-elected.