A Mom’s safety checklist for the 4th of July

CHATTANOOGA (Hamilton Co. Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security)
It’s never too late to contemplate SAFETY measures for your 4th of July celebrations.
Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management wants to ensure that you and your family celebrate the holiday in a SAFE way.
Here are some 4th of July / SUMMER SAFETY tips:
- FIREWORK SAFETY: If you live somewhere that allows individuals to use fireworks, proceed with caution and use common sense.
- Follow direction on all fireworks
- Don’t attempt to alter or combine fireworks
- Never use homemade fireworks
- When lighting fireworks, always have a water hose nearby
- Light fireworks outdoors on a flat surface away from flammable materials, paper or dry leaves
- Dispose all fireworks by soaking them in water before putting in the trash
- Keep sparklers away from clothing and other flammable materials
- PET PRECAUTIONS: If your pets don’t like thunderstorms, they won’t like fireworks. Keep your pets in a safe, quiet and secure location.
- WATER ACTIVITY SAFETY: As July is one of the hottest months of the year, many families turn to water activities to beat the heat. However, even fun activities have serious risks if the proper precautions are not taken.
- Keep an eye on young children swimming
- Never assume someone else is watching your child swim
- Before boating, make sure you have a life jacket for every passenger on board the boat
- Never consume alcohol when operating a boat on the water
- Pools should be enclosed completely with a fence to restrict access to the area
- SKIN PROTECTION:
- Depending on your outside activities, sunscreen should be applied every 2 hours. If you are swimming or sweating, sunscreen should be applied every 45 minutes
- GRILLING: July is one of the peak months for grilling fires
- Keep kids away from grills. Gas leaks, blocked gas tubes and propane tanks can be a cause of grill fires & explosions
- Never grill indoors, in a garage or any enclosed area
- Keep the grill at least 3 feet away from decks & any outdoor equipment that can catch fire quickly
- WATCH YOUR DRINKS! Alcohol is a favorite for the holiday celebrations. However, it is important to keep alcohol away from children and pets. There is a potential risk of alcohol poisoning if consumed by a child or a pet.
- Have a designated driver! DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!!!!
- STAY HYDRATED: With the extreme hot temperatures in July, make sure you are prepared before venturing outdoors.
- Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles
- Limit intake of alcoholic beverages
- Drink plenty of water daily and avoid drinks with caffeine
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Take frequent breaks if working outdoors
- Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day (3:00 p.m.)
- Check on senior citizens who live alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat and ensure they have water and a shady place to rest outside