Ex-city spokeswoman rejects plea deal in open records case

ATLANTA (AP) – A former spokeswoman for the Atlanta mayor’s office who is accused of violating Georgia’s open records law has rejected a plea deal.

Jenna Garland, press secretary under former Mayor Kasim Reed, declined the plea offer during a Monday court appearance. She now faces a possible trial.

Authorities say the criminal case against someone accused of violating the open records law is the first of its kind in Georgia.

Garland is accused of advising another city spokeswoman in 2017 to delay providing information requested by Atlanta station WSB-TV. She’s accused of advising that city records should be provided to the media “in the most confusing format available.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Garland has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney, Jennifer Little, told the newspaper her client did not violate the law.

