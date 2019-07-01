Dalton Police looking for Ferrit Bandits

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Last week, we shared the video of the Dalton Pet Store trying to identify some ferret-nappers.

Petland shared the surveillance video of a man who snuck out with the ferret in a woman’s bag.

- Advertisement -

Now Dalton Police are on the case.

They say a young man and woman came into the store on June 26th.

Eventually she asked for a credit application to buy the animal, but then said her boyfriend would take care of the purchase.

The video shows the man eventually pulled the ferret out of the cage and stuffed it in the woman’s bag and walked out.

But not before the ferret seems to have bitten the woman’s hand.

The store values the animal at $230.

The woman wore a white dress and had dirty blonde hair that was pulled up into a bun with white shoes, and store employees said that she spoke with a speech impediment.

The male wore a white t-shirt and black shorts and a black baseball hat with a large green logo. He had a beard.

If you recognize the suspects, call Officer Colten McDaniel at 706-278-9085, extension 9593, or by email at cmcdaniel2@daltonga.gov.