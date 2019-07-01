Dade County detectives investigate beating

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO) Dade County detectives investigate a beating that happened over the weekend.

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook.

The video shows a man hitting another man in the face multiple times.

While the person was on the ground, the man pours a drink on him, and walks away.

A woman yells trying to stop the situation, and children watch in the background.

Dade County Major Matt Cole said they got a call about an intoxicated person from the incident.

The incident happened around Lookout Creek on Sells Lane.

At the time, the sheriff’s office didn’t know that a fight happened.

It wasn’t until later when the video appeared on social media that they found out about the fight.

Major Cole said the person was then interviewed, but didn’t cooperate and didn’t want to press charges.

Since the video was posted, there have been allegations of indecent exposure made against the person.

Major Cole said they’re still working to identify the people in the video.

If you have an information on the incident contact Major Cole at the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, (706) 657-3233.