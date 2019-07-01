Cleveland putting out flags for the Fourth of July

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The city of Cleveland is turning red, white, and blue this fourth of July.

On Monday, hundreds of volunteers put up thousands of American flags around the area to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

- Advertisement -

Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks says this holiday brings together so many people and shows the spirit of those living in Cleveland.

“It’s an honor to be the mayor of this town because of the kind of people that live here. It is our people that make this place so special.”

Cleveland hosts two Fourth of July Fireworks Celebrations.