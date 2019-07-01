Boxing Not Bullets Summer Camp… the goal is right in the title

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Staying off the streets and stepping into the ring is the mission behind one local summer camp.

For one week these kids from all over Tennessee will leave their worries behind.

“Coming up through the Y-Camp program it showed me a different path that what I was doing wasn’t the only way. It’s a great place for role models and guidance, and it really gave me the structure and resources I need to become the man I am today”

Boxing not Bullets summer camp in Cleveland teaches kids throughout our community the basics of Olympic style Amateur Boxing, and gives these young men an opportunity to escape a life of crime.

“We just feel like boxing is one of those opportunities that allows kids to channel their anger through a punching bag rather than other people in the classroom”

With over fifty campers enrolled, this camp has an extensive waiting period, with scholarships awarded on a first-come first serve bases.

“It’s just so important for kids to engage in out of school activity times, and getting involved in things that keep them busy and off the street”

Some of the best coaches, and boxing experts travel to Cleveland to teach kids discipline, anger management and teamwork.

“Just like any other sport their is discipline, their is the ability to simulate struggle and overcome concealed perseverance and have them actually experience perseverance it impacts kids lives in that way”

Coaches believe these kids will leave camp with a new mindset created through the sport of boxing.

