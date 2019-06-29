VFL Josh Dobbs hosts 300 kids for summer camp

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Joshua Dobbs has conquered hail maries, bowl games and the NFL Draft as Tennessee’s most successful quarterback of the last 10 years.

Today, he’s back in the Tennessee heat conquering his first summer skills camp in the Scenic City.

300 athletes showing up to learn from the now Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

He’s sporting the Steelers and Vols garb today.

The kids also got a surprise guest. Current Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings arriving with *no knee brace on, for you concerned Vols fans.

Jennings injuring his knee during practice last week.

Jennings’ twin nephews attended the camp as well.

“It’s like a reunion here with my boy Dobby,” Jauan Jennings said. “You know, we’ve come a long way, and Josh Dobbs has been a big part of my career and just to come back be able to give back with him, it’s fun experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”