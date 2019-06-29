Saints’ Vonn Bell hosts camp in hometown Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) — New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell also bringing his camp to his hometown of Rossville this morning.

Kids from all over the area flooding to Ridgeland High School despite the heat to learn tips from Bell and his NFL teammates.

Panthers coach Kip Klein closed out the camp by giving Bell the first of Ridgeland’s new 2019 jerseys with Bell’s high school number 7.

“It felt great,” Bell said. “I walked on this field and thought, ‘Man, I scored a touchdown right here. Like man, where’d the time go?’ And it was just great to see all the kids and some of my former teammates and some of my teammates now just be out here taking time with the kids and just having fun with them. That was really what I picked from and it was just like what a great time and I really had fun. It was a speechless moment.”

Bell says he plans to bring the camp back to Ridgeland for a third year, next year.