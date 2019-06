CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a local hospital over night.

CPD says a 27 year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bennett Ave.

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

CPD says witnesses told police they heard people arguing in the area prior to hearing gunshots.

If you have any information regarding the shooting please contact Chattanooga Police.