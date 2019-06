CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Bright and Early this morning hundreds gathered in the West Village to be apart of Chattanooga’s Largest Charity Workout!

Kyle House Fitness owners Kyle House and Kyle Miller instructed a class of over two hundred people for a 60 minute High Intensity Interval boot camp combining cardio, strength, and yoga!

They do this while working out for a good cause.

All proceeds from the Epic workout benefit the Chattanooga Kidney Foundation.