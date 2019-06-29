Barking with pride at Play, Wash, Pint!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Celebrating diversity is a blast with mans best friend.

Dog lovers came together this evening to raise awareness for the L-G-B-T-Q community during Pride in the Park.

Food, face painting, glitter beads and paw readings were all provided by local vendors.

Pride in the Park helps raise money and awareness for the LGBTQ community by bringing together friends, family, and of course your dogs!

Admission into Play Wash Pint must pay an entry fee of ten dollars per person and five dollars per dog.