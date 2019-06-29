VFL Josh Dobbs hosts Dick’s shopping spree

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Dobbs is in Chattanooga for his first ever summer camp in the Scenic City. However, before the fun in the hot Tennessee sun, Dobbs partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods to give 10 special kids a shopping spree.

Each athlete receiving a 100 dollar Dick’s gift card to use for clothing, equipment, shoes, whatever they wanted.

Girls Inc. also sponsored a handful of female athletes for the shopping spree.

200 kids have already signed up for Dobbs’ camp tomorrow morning.

Dobbs says he remembers being one of those kids attending Atlanta Falcons camps during his summers growing up in Alpharetta.

“To put on a camp and have it well attended and so many people want to come out and learn the game of football from you and interact with you, it’s very humbling,” Dobbs said. “It’s full circle, because I remember being that 6, 7, 8 year old going to those camps, just going out there trying to have fun. So just being able to ho st my own with my own name on the camp, you know, it’s definitely a large sense of pride for sure.”

Dobbs camp runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McCallie School Saturday, July 29.