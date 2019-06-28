Weather Update: Friday Night’s Forecast – June 28th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Heat And Humidity On The Way!



Becoming fair through your night time. It will stay warm and muggy for awhile with overnight lows only near 70.

Lots of sunshine will return for your Saturday. Looking dry, hot, and humid for your afternoon with highs in the low 90’s. Fair skies will continue Saturday night and it will stay quite warm and muggy with lows around 70. Another hot , humid, and mainly dry day for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the low 90’s.

The first partly of next week is looking a little hotter with highs Monday and Tuesday possibly reaching 95 with he heat index near 100! A few isolated PM storms will pop up by Wednesday with scattered PM storms a little more likely for independence Day, Thursday with highs a little closer to 90 and lows in the low 70’s.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.