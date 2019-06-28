SHERIFF: “would the State of Tennessee please come and get some of our inmates”

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A recent inspection report by the Tennessee Corrections Institute said that the Bradley County Jail is not meeting all minimum standards.

The report said most of the deficiencies are due in large part to continued overcrowding and understaffing.

Sheriff Steve Lawson claimed that overcrowding wouldn’t be an issue if the state would step in.

“Would the State of Tennessee please come and get some of our inmates,” Sheriff Lawson said.

In the 510-bed facility, at the time of the inspection there were 527 inmates, 137 being Tennessee Department of Corrections State inmates.

“The Department of Corrections response was they’re holding pretrial inmates. I take responsibility for pretrial inmates, but when they’re sentenced to the Department of Corrections they’re your responsibility. So if you would relieve me of part of that, which is I believe is the state’s responsibility, I don’t think I would be overcrowded,” Sheriff Lawson said.

As for shortage of staff, the report said current correctional officer staffing levels are at 65 of 100 available positions.

The sheriff said he is planning to add more.

“I did lay out a plan with the commission in my budget to add 16 people over my four years which would get us to 90 positions that are dedicated to corrections,” Sheriff Lawson said.

On a positive note, Sheriff Lawson said that Inspector told him that the jail was the cleanest he has ever seen it.

A re-inspection of the jail will be done in August.