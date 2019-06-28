Ridgeland officials respond to Coach Braswell charge

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Should Ridgeland High officials be concerned after their former coach was indicted?

We’ve been following the charge facing former local football coach Cortney Braswell.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office accuses him of pocketing money from semi-pro football teams to use the field when he was at Central.

So we reached out to Ridgeland officials about whether they were concerned he may have done the same thing there.

Principal Karen Hughes says the coach followed all procedures and expectations of the school when it came to fundraising and the facility.

“We have no concerns at this time.”

Coach Braswell was an assistant at several local schools before landing the head coaching job at Central in 2016.

He moved to Ridgeland last year and led the team to the playoffs.

Then he was hired as an assistant coach at the University of Louisville for the upcoming season.