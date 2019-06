CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are looking for a suspects in a shooting last night in the 42 hundred block of Kayla Circle, off highway 58.

when police arrived on scene they located the victim who was a 20 year old man.

He told Investigators he was walking in the area when several men began running after him and heard gunshots.

The victim said he was able to get away but soon realized he had been shot.