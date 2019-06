CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fugitive officers have re-arrested Janet Hinds.

Criminal Court had issued a warrant on her for a Revoked Bond.

The warrant says she failed an alcohol screening that was a condition of her bond.

Hinds multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication for hitting and killing police officer Nicholas Galinger.

She will remain in jail now until she has a new bond hearing.